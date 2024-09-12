Justin Timberlake takes DRASTIC action to ‘move on’ after DUI arrest

Justin Timberlake is taking a shocking step in order to “move on” from his months-long DWI case!
It was reported by TMZ on Tuesday, September 10, that the singer, who was arrested in June on the charges of driving while intoxicated, has taken shocking action and agreed to seal a plea deal in his case to avoid the charges, and move on from the case.
The Trolls Band Together artist is going to confess to Driving While Ability Impaired (DWAI) instead of the original DWI charges and will pay a $300 to $500 fine as a part of the agreement.
On Thursday, September 12, PEOPLE reported that a source close to the Better Place singer revealed that Timberlake is all set to leave the legal drama behind and “focus” on his family and future.
“He’s a family man, and this is his focus. He accepted a plea deal because he wants to move on. The court case has been a distraction. He doesn’t want his family to be affected by it,” disclosed the source.
The Selfish singer is due in New York’s court for the case hearing on Friday, September 13.
During the August hearings, it was ordered to suspend the singer’s driving license for a year in the state of New York.
The insider further added, “It’s not like he’s getting off completely — his license is still suspended. Jess has not been happy about it. She’s encouraged him to accept the plea deal.”
Justin Timberlake is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour and is scheduled to take the Newark stage in New Jersey on September 28, 2024.