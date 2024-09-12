Entertainment

Taylor Swift turns heads at 2024 MTV VMAs with her unique outfit change

The Lover singer won artist of the year at the 2024 MTV VMAs

  by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024
Taylor Swift turned heads at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, not just for her iconic wins but for a jaw-dropping outfit change.

After entering the awards ceremony, the Lover singer changed into a beaded minidress. The dress featured a UFO on the front, which seemed like a delightful homage to the singer's smash song Down Bad from her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The beaded UFO in the middle of the blue and green custom Monse dress, which also featured leather straps, a gathered skirt, and a Rainbow K diamond horn earring, was possibly an Easter egg.

Earlier on iHeart radio, Swift explained that the lyric Down Bad referred to being "love bombed," rferrng it to abandonment and alien abduction.

"Like this girl is abducted by aliens but she wanted to stay with them," she said.

Swift added, "And then they drop her off back in her hometown. She’s like, 'Wait, no. Where are you going? I liked it there, it was weird but it was cool, come back.'"

Soon after the pictures from the event went viral on social media, Swifties rushed to the comment section to refer to the outfit change to the "Down Bad dress."

Notably, Swift was sporting an entirely glammed-up Dior ensemble when she made her debut on September 11 at UBS Arena in New York. She wore black velvet hot pants, caged leather gloves and a yellow checkered bustier top with an attached skirt.

She complemented the look with her trendy thigh-high boots.

