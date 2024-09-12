Jennifer Lopez makes surprising move after ‘deep conversation’ with Matt Damon

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly taking an unexpected step after being spotted with Matt Damon at Unstoppable’s afterparty amid ongoing divorce drama with estranged husband Ben Affleck.
On Wednesday, September 11, TMZ reported that the Atlas actress is eyeing a whopping $55 million deal to get the ownership of a famous Los Angeles mansion that was once in the possession of late BCBG founder Max Azria.
The luxurious mansion, which is based on 30,000-square-foot land, is located in the Holmby Hills neighborhood.
This comes after the actress made an appearance at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival last week while her husband stayed home with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and kids.
Sources close to the Marry Me actress revealed to the outlet that she is “close to striking a deal.”
It is also reported that the actress is working to lower the price from $55 million to a range between $30 million and $39 million.
The opulent house comprises 14 bedrooms, a guest house, a greenhouse, an in-home theater, a game room, a pool with a sauna, along with a 3-acre lot with gardens, reported the outlet.
However, there’s an ongoing dispute on the Azria estate due to it being auctioned in May. The mansion was secured by billionaire Burke in a bid of $30 million, who later sued Lubov Azria, Max Azria’s widow, on account of breaching the contract.
Lopez is now in talks with both parties, Burke and Azria, to get ownership of the estate.