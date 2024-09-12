Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez makes surprising move after 'deep conversation' with Matt Damon

Matt Damon was spotted holding JLo's hand during a long conversation after 'Unstoppable' TIFF premiere

  September 12, 2024
Jennifer Lopez is reportedly taking an unexpected step after being spotted with Matt Damon at Unstoppable’s afterparty amid ongoing divorce drama with estranged husband Ben Affleck.

On Wednesday, September 11, TMZ reported that the Atlas actress is eyeing a whopping $55 million deal to get the ownership of a famous Los Angeles mansion that was once in the possession of late BCBG founder Max Azria.

The luxurious mansion, which is based on 30,000-square-foot land, is located in the Holmby Hills neighborhood.

This comes after the actress made an appearance at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival last week while her husband stayed home with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and kids.

Sources close to the Marry Me actress revealed to the outlet that she is “close to striking a deal.”

It is also reported that the actress is working to lower the price from $55 million to a range between $30 million and $39 million.

The opulent house comprises 14 bedrooms, a guest house, a greenhouse, an in-home theater, a game room, a pool with a sauna, along with a 3-acre lot with gardens, reported the outlet.

However, there’s an ongoing dispute on the Azria estate due to it being auctioned in May. The mansion was secured by billionaire Burke in a bid of $30 million, who later sued Lubov Azria, Max Azria’s widow, on account of breaching the contract.

Lopez is now in talks with both parties, Burke and Azria, to get ownership of the estate.

Justin Timberlake takes DRASTIC action to 'move on' after DUI arrest
Dave Grohl clears the air on viral post featuring illegitimate child
Michael Douglas' girlfriend apologizes for getting intimate with another man
Sabrina Carpenter revives Madonna's iconic glam at 2024 MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift reigns supreme over Beyoncé with 30 VMA wins
Halsey and Avan Jogia share exciting news with fans
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas plan to 'friendly' co-parent kids after 'messy' divorce
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say 'I Do' in intimate wedding ceremony
Taylor Swift calls Travis Kelce her 'boyfriend' for the first time at 2024 VMAs
BLACKPINK's Lisa shatters records with her big win at 2024 VMAs
Camila Cabello sends strong message to Shawn Mendes in 'Godspeed' debut
Taylor Swift turns heads at 2024 MTV VMAs with her unique outfit change