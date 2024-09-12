Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter revives Madonna’s iconic glam at 2024 MTV VMAs

The 'Espresso' hitmaker rocked the MTV VMAs red carpet with her vintage look on September 11, 2024

  September 12, 2024


Sabrina Carpenter is bringing back Madonna’s 1991 ageless charm to the 2024 MTV VMAs!

The Short n’ Sweet hitmaker, whose 2024 smash hit song Espresso was crowned Song of the Year at the event, turned heads at the show by channeling Madonna’s sparkling white gown that she wore back in 1991 for her Oscars appearance.

Carpenter’s breathtaking strapless gown featured intricate silver beaded detailing along the neckline, while the remainder of the dress gleamed with a shimmering, glittery effect.

The Please Please Please singer accessorized her bombshell look with a delicate De Beers necklace, earrings, and a ring, while her blonde locks were styled in voluminous curls, channeling Madonna vibes.

Madonna, in ’91, paid homage to Marilyn Monroe with the same Bob Mackie gown, which the Taste singer wore at the VMAs.

As per WWD, Carpenter sourced the iconic dress from Tab Vintage.

Madonna, the legendary singer, wore the gown on three different occasions in the ‘90s: at the 1991 Vanity Fair cover shoot, at the 1991 Oscars, and to the afterparty, which she attended with Michael Jackson, reported W Magazine.

The Nonsense singer also performed a space-inspired medley of her 2024 superhits Taste, Espresso, and Please Please Please, for which she opted for a glamorous Victoria’s Secret dress.

