Dua Lipa drops highly anticipated dates for 2025 Radical Optimism Tour

Dua Lipa is exciting her fans with a chance to witness her magical performances live on the Radical Optimism Tour!
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, September 12, the Albanian singer and songwriter updated her 87.6 million fans of the exciting 2025 dates of her superhit tour.
“RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2025!! THEY SAID THEY "MISS 2022 DUA,” captioned the Future Nostalgia artist.
She further penned, "WELL, I'LL BE HAULING AS* FOR THE FORESEEABLE, AND I CAN'T WAIT TO BRING THIS SHOW TO YOU!! LETS GO!!!!!!!!!”
The singer also teased “more dates” to be “coming soon,” while announcing the pre- and general sale of the tickets.
Lipa’s 2025 tour is set to kick off on March 20 and will end on October 16, as per the current date list. The singer will begin the shows from Europe, while the concluding concerts will take place in North America.
The Don’t Start Now singer will be taking over the first stage of 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. Lipa will then extend the European leg of her eagerly awaited tour in New Zealand, Spain, France, Germany, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, and the UK. The last destination for the European tour list will be Dublin, Ireland.
As for the North American leg of the Radical Optimism Tour, Lipa will kick off the shows from Toronto, Canada, followed by the shows in the United States. The final city on the North American tour list is set to be Seattle, Washington.