Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter boldly disses Donald Trump for warning bestfriend Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter stunned everyone by clapping back at Donald Trump’s criticism for Taylor Swift

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024


Sabrina Carpenter has left viewers convinced about dissing Donald Trump with her VMAs performance in response to him warning bestfriend Taylor Swift for supporting Kamala Harris.

In a star-studded show on Wednesday night, the vocalist was calmy dancing on Please Please Please, Espresso, and Taste until she was joined by an alien dressed in women’s clothing.

As per Daily Mail, steam fired up with the two sharing tight lip lock in a split second, sending everyone into a mighty shock.

Observers immediately erupted with theories, suggesting that Sabrina Carpenter took a swipe at something Donald Trump had said during his live debate just one night ago.

The former American President claimed that Kamala Harris is planning to “do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison.”

Hours before making this statement, Taylor Swift received a stark warning from him for supporting his competitor politician.

Donald Trump informed Fox News that he’s “not a Taylor Swift fan,” and that her endorsing Kamala Harris is “just a question of time.”

“She seems to always endorse a democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it,” he quipped.

Now, it looks like the superstar singer’s close pal Sabrina Carpenter has backed her up in response by painting the town red with advocating for Kamala Harris as well.

