Prince Harry’s kids become ‘cool cousins’ to Prince William’s children

Prince Harry’s children are going to be “much cooler cousins” to Prince William’s kids with a possibility of one show-off battle rolling out between the two parties in future!
According to insiders, Meghan Markle and the Duke of Sussex are planning to be highly protective of Archie Sussex and Lilibet Sussex.
But that’s only until they hit the age of 18, which is when they will be allowed to live their lives with independent decisions and little intervention.
A well-placed source told Daily Express, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are very keen to allow their children to choose their own paths while also supporting the family’s causes, like Invictus Games.”
“They want to keep the children out of public eye, so they can form their own opinions and personalities. After age of 18, it’s going to be what they want to do,” the person added.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will however be living a very difficult life that is going to be full of nudges from Prince William and Kate Middleton for betterment of the royal family.
Highlighting the difference, the insider said, “I suppose it will be like the cool cousins abroad who can live their lives the way they wish while the Wales children will be more about duty and formality.”
Despite trying to give them a normal upbringing, Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t be able to remove the royal pressures from their children’s shoulders.