Elon Musk's daughter prefers Taylor Swift over her ‘heinous incel’ father

Elon Musk takes dig at Taylor Swift because she endorsed Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

  • September 13, 2024
Elon Musk's daughter Viviana Jenna Wilson has penned a lengthy note to support Taylor Swift over her “heinous incel” father.

Earlier this week, The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker showed her support for Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for the 2024 presidential race, which seemingly made the Twitter CEO angry.

Space X founder took a dig at Taylor saying he will give her “a child” and “guard” her cats wit his life.

His daughter, who disowned him in 2022, said on Threads, “The timing for the Taylor Swift endorsement of Kamala Harris honestly could not have been better. Can’t wait to see the Swifties at the polls! Vote blue,” adding, “Also, yes, I saw ‘the tweet’. Heinous incel nonsense is in fact heinous incel nonsense.”

Viviana added, “I would just like to say to my audience members, don’t let people talk to you like that. It’s disgusting, it’s belittling and incredibly sexist. You deserve better. I really am not the biggest fan of this subject. I am my own person with my own name after all. However, I just feel like that had to be said even if it’s incredibly self-evident. Cheers.”

Moreover, Taylor made history on Wednesday night by breaking Beyoncé's VMA record.

