Cristiano Ronaldo achieves biggest career milestone, hits 1B followers

Portugal soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo once again created history as he became the first individual to reach one billion social media followers.
Ronaldo, who already had the highest following on Instagram, 638 million, recently launched his YouTube channel ‘UR Cristiano,’ which reached 50 million subscribers in a week.
He also made the world record for the fastest 1 million YouTube subscribers within 90 minutes.
After hitting one billion followers across all social media platforms, Ronaldo shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram to celebrate the new milestone.
CR7 wrote, “We’ve made history, 1 billion followers! This is more than just a number—it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond. From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together.”
Five-time Ballon d’Or award winner praised the constant support of his fans, saying, “You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we’ve shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve.”
Moreover, the 39-year-old footballer extended his gratitude to his followers and vowed, “Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together.”
To note, Ronaldo recently completed 900 career goals in the UEFA Nations League opener and became the first footballer to achieve this incredible feat.