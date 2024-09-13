Sajal Aly flaunts exotic Kashmiri 'topi', fans go gaga

Sajal Aly's Kashmiri topi look has left million tongues wagging!
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the What's Love Got To Do With It actor shared a series of pictures channeling her inner Kashmiri damsel.
The first image featured Aly flaunting her million-dollar smile to perfection in the mirror with the topi doing the talking.
Next the actress showed off her beautiful long hair while posing for the lens of the camera followed by similar other shots.
For the shoot, the Yakeen Ka Safar actress oozed charm in a beige kurta set with a silver neckpiece and earrings.
Her orange lip gloss and mascara laden eyes suited perfectly with her outfit but what became the centre of attention was the topi.
Aly's post garnered a slew of reactions in no time as her followers rushed to the comments section to shower love.
One wrote," Mashallah my cutie pie my princess."
Another added, " Ahh my heart, so pretty mashallah."
" Radiating confidence and charm," the third penned.
The fourth effused, " Sajal you are just so unreal."
Prior to blessing feeds with her new look, the star celebrated sibling love as she unveiled her childhood photo featuring sister Saboor Aly.
On the personal front, Sajal Aly, who tied the knot with actor Ahad Raza Mir in 2020, has officially called it quits.