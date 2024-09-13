Trending

Sajal Aly flaunts exotic Kashmiri 'topi', fans go gaga

Sajal Aly sends internet in a meltdown as she flaunts her inner Kashmiri girl

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
Sajal Aly sends internet in a meltdown as she flaunts her inner Kashmiri girl
Sajal Aly sends internet in a meltdown as she flaunts her inner Kashmiri girl 

Sajal Aly's Kashmiri topi look has left million tongues wagging! 

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the What's Love Got To Do With It actor shared a series of pictures channeling her inner Kashmiri damsel. 

The first image featured Aly flaunting her million-dollar smile to perfection in the mirror with the topi doing the talking. 

Next the actress showed off her beautiful long hair while posing for the lens of the camera followed by similar other shots. 


For the shoot, the Yakeen Ka Safar actress oozed charm in a beige kurta set with a silver neckpiece and earrings. 

Her orange lip gloss and mascara laden eyes suited perfectly with her outfit but what became the centre of attention was the topi. 

Aly's post garnered a slew of reactions in no time as her followers rushed to the comments section to shower love. 

One wrote," Mashallah my cutie pie my princess." 

Another added, " Ahh my heart, so pretty mashallah." 

" Radiating confidence and charm," the third penned. 

The fourth effused, " Sajal you are just so unreal." 

Prior to blessing feeds with her new look, the star celebrated sibling love as she unveiled her childhood photo featuring sister Saboor Aly. 

On the personal front, Sajal Aly, who tied the knot with actor Ahad Raza Mir in 2020, has officially called it quits. 

Caballero's Bryde’s whale photo wins ocean photographer of the year

Caballero's Bryde’s whale photo wins ocean photographer of the year
Hania Aamir clocks 8 years in industry with debut film 'Janaan' clip

Hania Aamir clocks 8 years in industry with debut film 'Janaan' clip
Jennifer Aniston left James McAvoy feeling 'rough' after first encounter

Jennifer Aniston left James McAvoy feeling 'rough' after first encounter
Sajal Aly flaunts exotic Kashmiri 'topi', fans go gaga

Sajal Aly flaunts exotic Kashmiri 'topi', fans go gaga

Trending News

Sajal Aly flaunts exotic Kashmiri 'topi', fans go gaga
Hania Aamir clocks 8 years in industry with debut film 'Janaan' clip
Sajal Aly flaunts exotic Kashmiri 'topi', fans go gaga
Alia Bhatt reunites with Dilijit Dosanjh on sets of 'Jigra': 'Chairs say it all'
Sajal Aly flaunts exotic Kashmiri 'topi', fans go gaga
Ayeza Khan arrives in London for meet and greet session with fans
Sajal Aly flaunts exotic Kashmiri 'topi', fans go gaga
Hiba Bukhari radiates beauty in hot pink gharara set: Photos
Sajal Aly flaunts exotic Kashmiri 'topi', fans go gaga
Mahira Khan celebrates 6 years of 'dream' project with rare BTS video
Sajal Aly flaunts exotic Kashmiri 'topi', fans go gaga
Shah Rukh Khan delights Japanese fans with THIS exciting announcement
Sajal Aly flaunts exotic Kashmiri 'topi', fans go gaga
Amitabh Bachchan recalls SHOCKING encounter with Michael Jackson
Sajal Aly flaunts exotic Kashmiri 'topi', fans go gaga
Kareena Kapoor calls off event to attend Malaika Arora's father's funeral
Sajal Aly flaunts exotic Kashmiri 'topi', fans go gaga
Fahad Mustafa, Hania Amir leave home in ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ plot twist
Sajal Aly flaunts exotic Kashmiri 'topi', fans go gaga
Mawra Hocane's romantic musical 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to re-release in India
Sajal Aly flaunts exotic Kashmiri 'topi', fans go gaga
Priyanka Chopra is in love with ' Stree 2' song 'Aaj Ki Raat'
Sajal Aly flaunts exotic Kashmiri 'topi', fans go gaga
Shah Rukh Khan debuts short hair look at IIFA awards 2024