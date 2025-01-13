Kangana Ranaut opens up about her equation with Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut share a friendly bond!
During an interview with News18, the Panga actor described the Bollywood superstar as a "good friend."
Kangana was further asked about the possibility of sharing the screen space with him in the future to which she responded saying that she had several chances to collaborate in the past, but somehow things could not work out.
The Tejas star continued, “Salman is a good friend of mine, and we’ve had many opportunities where we could work together. But, you know, let’s see. Somehow it never came together.”
During the trailer launch of her movie Emergency, Kangana did not hesitate to speak up about Salman, “Agar Salman ji ko dekhein unki kitni fan following hai, kitna pyaar karte hain log unse. I think he is right now the top most, the most-loved star in the country."
She continued, "Jin logon ko unse pyaar hai, unse pyaar hai. Ab jin logon ki aankhon mein woh khatakte hain, woh to unse nafrat karenge hi.”
Further adding, "But those who find him bothersome will obviously hate him — whether it’s his competitors or people in the film industry. In their eyes, he will always be a source of irritation. If we were in his place or if people question why he is in that position, then, of course, he will be bothersome to them."
On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is looking forward to the release of her first solo directorial venture titled Emergency, where she will essay the role of the late former Primer Minister Indira Gandhi.