Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao breaks silence on their 'mindful separation' 

Accomplished screenwriter Kiran Rao has discussed her divorce with ex-husband Aamir Khan.
Delving on the heartwarming bond with her ex, the Laapata Ladies director labelled herself as ‘happily divorced.’
In a heartfelt conversation with Filmfare, Kiran explained how her divorce had been approached thoughtfully, “It (the separation) happened smoothly because it took us time to reach a place where we were ready to be divorced. We worked on our marriage really well for a long time. Even when we decided to get divorced, it was done very mindfully.”
Further adding, “We never fought. We would have arguments from time to time, but nothing that wouldn’t be resolved within 12 hours. Those were the same kind of disagreements one might have with their parents.”
Sharing her close bond, the star revealed, “We don’t want to be married, but that doesn’t mean we don’t like or love each other. In any marriage, there will be things you don’t like about your spouse."
Kiran went on, "There will be things that bother you about the other person — some trigger that always gets you going and leads to fights. But there are also reasons why you married this person and things you love about them.”
It is pertinent to mention that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao began dating on the sets of their 2001 film Lagaan.