Jennifer Aniston left James McAvoy feeling 'rough' after first encounter

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
Jennifer Aniston couldn’t help but leave a “rough” impression on James McAvoy during their first encounter as she “got pulled aside by a guy.”

The Atonement star recalled meeting his “celebrity crush” and having an awkward moment with her.

He was attended a star-studded party at age 22 with Charlie’s Angels actor Lucy Liu when he met the Friends starlet.

During his appearance on The Morning Show recently, James said, "I did meet her and it wasn’t great. Not because she’s not great. I was at a party when I was really young, I was like 22 in L.A., and I met Lucy Liu. And Lucy Liu was really, really nice to me and she was like, ‘Come meet my friends.’"

The Scottish actor, 45, continued, “I got parked right beside Jennifer Aniston. And just as [Liu] was like, ‘Hey, guys, meet my new friend James,’ instead of saying that, she got pulled aside by a guy she went to high school with.”

Even though their interaction was “rough” but Jennifer “was lovely.”

On the work-front, he’ll next star next in Speak No Evil.

