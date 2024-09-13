Hania Aamir clocks 8 years in industry with debut film 'Janaan' clip

Hania Aamir's journey in the Lollywood entertainment industry has been a great upward struggle, spanning eight years.
Hania, who shares a huge fan base of 15M followers, shared a video on Instagram featuring her early days from the sets of her debut film Janaan.
The nostalgic video showcased the dimple queen delivering her best.
This 2016 release surely paved the way for the superstar's rising success in the industry.
Alongside the footage, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha starlet penned a lengthy caption to celebrate 8 long years, "they’re saying I’ve completed 8 years in the industry."
She further went on, "This girl did not know she would come this far. It makes my heart so happy to know that I have met some amazing people, made some great memories, discovered more about myself."
"Thank you for sticking by me in situations where maybe I would have also abandoned myself. We’ve seen a little too much together. And here we are. Living it up. I love you all. Thank you for having my back. Here’s to many more years of happiness, joy, authenticity and peace," the star concluded.
For the unversed, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress has been a part of mega hit projects and made unforgettable memories during the tenure of her career and she is looking forward to many more in the future.
Its not just Hania's incredible acting chops that rose her to heights of success, but her witty humour also contributed a lot to her fame.
On the work front, Hania Aamir aka Sharjeena is starring in the drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum alongside Fahad Mustafa.