  • By Hafsa Noor
Ishaan Khatter reflects friendship with 'Homebound' co-star Vishal Jethwa

Ishaan Khatter has gotten candid about his friendship with Homebound co-star Vishal Jethwa.

The Royals star revealed how he became so close to his co-star that he started feeling like Vishal was his "girlfriend."

As per HT, he said, “Vishal and I have literally been each other’s sahara through it all, because the friendship is the hero of the story and we worked very closely, so it all started from there. One of the first things that Neeraj told us was, ‘I need you guys to be vulnerable with each other."

Ishaan recalled, “The first time that we met one-on-one, he came to my house. We sat together, I made him coffee, then we just spoke. We got to know each other on a slightly deeper level and then this story just continued through. We used to go to villages in Barabanki to prep for the film."

Since Vishal had gotten a surgery done and was wearing a cast at that time, the Dhadak actor admitted that he used to carry him.

Vishal "would tell say, ‘I am feeling like your girlfriend ki tu mujhe itna laad pyaar de raha hai’.” That bond has only flourished as the actors have been at each other’s side during the film’s Oscar campaign in the States."

To note, their film Homebound has been nominated for Oscars 2026. 

