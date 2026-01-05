Hania Amir reacts as ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ fever hits Bangladesh Premier League

Hania Amir is clearly overwhelmed by the amount of love her new show is receiving!
Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Monday morning, January 5, the 28-year-old Pakistani actress shared a heartfelt reaction as her new TV drama, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, made waves across the border.
In the update, the Mere Humsafar starlet re-shared a post featuring a clip from a stadium, showing the Bangladesh Premier League teams in action, while the original soundtrack of the drama could be heard playing at the venue, with fans singing along to the lyrics.
“’Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ Fever Is Officially Sparking At The Bangladesh Premier League,” captioned the outlet.
Reacting to the fan craze, Hania Amir expressed love, writing, “ilysm.”
Fans’ reactions:
Reacting to the post, fans also expressed their thrill via comments, with one stating, “Ohh god I got goosebumps.”
“Hania is SRK of Pakistan,” wrote another.
A third added, “Craze of bilal-hania duo.”
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu storyline:
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is a Pakistani drama about the complicated romance between wealthy Kamyar (Bilal Abbas) and independent Ayra (Hania Aamir), where his obsession clashes with her boundaries, leading to family drama, secrets, and Kamyar’s gradual change, exploring love, self-respect, and societal expectations.
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu cast:
The drama features an ensemble cast that includes Bilal Abbas Khan, Hania Aamir, Aly Khan, Adnan Jaffar, Meher Jaffri, Juvairia Abbasi, Arjumand Rahim, Vardah Aziz, and Atabik Mohsin.
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu OST singer:
The original soundtrack of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has been crooned by renowned Pakistani singer Asim Azhar.