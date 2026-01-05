Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Trending

Hania Amir reacts as ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ fever hits Bangladesh Premier League

Bilal Abbas and Hania Amir starrer ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ craze takes over the Bangladesh Premier League

  • By Sidra Khan
Hania Amir reacts as ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ fever hits Bangladesh Premier League
Hania Amir reacts as ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ fever hits Bangladesh Premier League

Hania Amir is clearly overwhelmed by the amount of love her new show is receiving!

Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Monday morning, January 5, the 28-year-old Pakistani actress shared a heartfelt reaction as her new TV drama, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, made waves across the border.

In the update, the Mere Humsafar starlet re-shared a post featuring a clip from a stadium, showing the Bangladesh Premier League teams in action, while the original soundtrack of the drama could be heard playing at the venue, with fans singing along to the lyrics.

“’Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ Fever Is Officially Sparking At The Bangladesh Premier League,” captioned the outlet.

Reacting to the fan craze, Hania Amir expressed love, writing, “ilysm.”

P.C. Instagram/haniaheheofficial
P.C. Instagram/haniaheheofficial

Fans’ reactions:

Reacting to the post, fans also expressed their thrill via comments, with one stating, “Ohh god I got goosebumps.”

“Hania is SRK of Pakistan,” wrote another.

A third added, “Craze of bilal-hania duo.”

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu storyline:

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is a Pakistani drama about the complicated romance between wealthy Kamyar (Bilal Abbas) and independent Ayra (Hania Aamir), where his obsession clashes with her boundaries, leading to family drama, secrets, and Kamyar’s gradual change, exploring love, self-respect, and societal expectations.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu cast:

The drama features an ensemble cast that includes Bilal Abbas Khan, Hania Aamir, Aly Khan, Adnan Jaffar, Meher Jaffri, Juvairia Abbasi, Arjumand Rahim, Vardah Aziz, and Atabik Mohsin.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu OST singer:

The original soundtrack of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has been crooned by renowned Pakistani singer Asim Azhar.

Ishaan Khatter reflects friendship with 'Homebound' co-star Vishal Jethwa

Ishaan Khatter reflects friendship with 'Homebound' co-star Vishal Jethwa
Aishwarya Rai returns to India in style with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai returns to India in style with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya
Mawra Hocane shares 'emotional' message after wedding celebration

Mawra Hocane shares 'emotional' message after wedding celebration
From ‘Peddi’ to ‘Border 2’: Most-anticipated Indian movies of 2026

From ‘Peddi’ to ‘Border 2’: Most-anticipated Indian movies of 2026
Bilal Maqsood’s daughter ties knot with foreign groom in intimate ceremony

Bilal Maqsood’s daughter ties knot with foreign groom in intimate ceremony
Anil Kapoor confirmed to reprise role in ‘Nayak 2’

Anil Kapoor confirmed to reprise role in ‘Nayak 2’
Hrithik Roshan pays brief tribute to ex father-in-law on his 86th birthday

Hrithik Roshan pays brief tribute to ex father-in-law on his 86th birthday
Janhvi Kapoor shares nostalgia over new version of 'Ghar Kab Aoge'

Janhvi Kapoor shares nostalgia over new version of 'Ghar Kab Aoge'
Rabi Pirzada breaks silence after quietly parting ways with her husband

Rabi Pirzada breaks silence after quietly parting ways with her husband
Akshaye Khanna becomes second Indian actor to gross ₹2000 crore in year

Akshaye Khanna becomes second Indian actor to gross ₹2000 crore in year
Alia Bhatt welcomes 2026 with cutesy family glimpse: 'Up you go love'

Alia Bhatt welcomes 2026 with cutesy family glimpse: 'Up you go love'
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij part ways after 16 years of marriage

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij part ways after 16 years of marriage

Popular News

Mickey Rourke’s net worth trends on Google after he launches fundraiser

Mickey Rourke’s net worth trends on Google after he launches fundraiser
46 minutes ago
'Heated Rivalry' star breaks silence on Miley Cyrus’ music plans for Season 2

'Heated Rivalry' star breaks silence on Miley Cyrus’ music plans for Season 2
11 minutes ago
Andrew to face ‘homelessness’ for short period as Royal Lodge eviction nears

Andrew to face ‘homelessness’ for short period as Royal Lodge eviction nears
2 hours ago