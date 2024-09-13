Prince Harry vows to not follow in King Charles' footsteps in emotional statement

Prince Harry, who is set to celebrate his 40th birthday milestone on September 15, 2024, has shared a special message that seemingly hints at his tumultous bond with King Charles.
The Duke of Sussex in his latest statement seemingly vowed to not follow in his father's footsteps for his kids Archie and Lilibet as he had not shared a healthy relation with the monarch.
In his 2023's bombshell memoir Spare, Harry mentioned that his childhood was different from Prince William, who was treated specially as a heir to the throne.
Harry's relationship with the Royal family took a nasty turn after his marriage to the Hollywood actress Meghan Markle in 2018.
Since becoming part of the royal family till her last day as a working royal in 2020, Meghan faced immense backlash and immense scrutiny from the British media.
The Sussexes further damaged their bond with King Charles' after opening up to Oprah Winfrey in a bombshell interview about the royal family.
After a series of brutal attacks on the firm since moving to the US, Harry only met King Charles three times, including Queen Elizabeth’s death, coronation, and his majesty was diagnosed with cancer in February.
Given this tumultuous history with his dad, Prince Harry cherished his bond with his own children, which gave him a new perspective on life.
In a statement released to BBC on his 40th birthday, he said, “Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work.”
He went on to express, "Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."
To note, Prince Harry shares two kid Prince Archie and Lilibeth with his wife Meghan Markle.