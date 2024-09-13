Trending

Katrina Kaif rocks her 'Kala Chashma' as she arrives in Mumbai

Katrina Kaif donned an all-black look with a 'Kala Chashma' for her travels

  by Web Desk
  September 13, 2024
Katrina Kaif rocks her Kala Chashma as she arrives in Mumbai
Katrina Kaif rocks her 'Kala Chashma' as she arrives in Mumbai 

Katrina Kaif was spotted at the Mumbai airport arrivals in the wee hours of Friday with her signature sunglasses doing the talking. 

Kat was captured by the paparazzi as she landed in Mumbai and waved at the paps before sitting inside her luxury car. 

She donned an all-black attire for her travels and completed the outfit with black shoes and the 'Kala Chashma.' 


The song Kala Chashma played in the backdrop of the video which saw the superstar owning the song like a 'soni kudi.' 

The Merry Christmas star's no-makeup look and open hair enhanced her natural beauty.

Fans could not get over Kat's viral Kala Chashma moment and her all black look for the day. 

One wrote," I think she is pregnant that's why she is wearing black." 

Another effused, " Why always black." 

While the Tiger 3 star reached Mumbai, her beloved husband Vicky Kaushal was spotted visiting the Lalbaugcha Raja on Thursday, embracing the festive spirit and seeking auspicious blessings. 

Katrina Kaif , who exchanged vows with Vicky Kaushal in 2019, recently celebrated her 41st birthday. 


