Kate Hudson expresses ‘disgust’ over Dave Grohl infidelity scandal

Kate Hudson is feeling “disgusted” of Dave Grohl’s recent confession!
Earlier this week, the Foo Fighters frontman turned to his Instagram handle and admitted to cheating on his wife of 21 years and fathering an illegitimate child.
Hudson is reportedly lending her shoulder to Grohl’s wife, Jordyn Blum, revealed an insider to the Daily Mail on Thursday, September 12.
The source also revealed that the American actress and singer was “surprised” and “disgusted” by Grohl’s act.
“[Hudson] was surprised and disgusted that at Dave’s age he’s still cheating on not only Jordyn, but their girls too,” told the insider to the outlet.
It was also allegedly disclosed that the A Little White Lie actress sent “a huge basket of balloons with personalized phrases on them, including ‘Stay Strong,'” to cheer up Blum.
As Blum is a very private person, there’s not much information about her friendship with Hudson; however, the duo had been captured in February 2023 at the Adidas Stella McCartney Party in Los Angeles, reported Page Six.
The source also told the Daily Mail that Hudson offered the former model her “24/7” support and asked her “not to hesitate to pick up the phone even if it’s for a good cry or if she needs her to come over for a hug and a heart to heart.”
The insider continued to assert that the actress is willing to give her support to Blum, if she asks.