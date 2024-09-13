Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’

Prince William’s youngest child Prince Louis has once again become an adorable hit among royal fans by trying to get his mum Kate Middleton’s attention in her latest video.
Just four days back, the Princess of Wales announced completing her cancer treatment with a footage piecing together some intimate time with her family members.
In one such shot came an instance where Prince Louis was trying to grab Kate Middleton’s arm desperately as everyone sat together with her hand extended around their shoulders.
And the six-year-old’s effort was seemingly just for the sake of diverting all of her focus to him from his elder siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
A user on TikTok cropped this moment out of the video and uploaded it on their profile with the caption, “Prince Louis pulls his momy, like 'SHE'S MINE!' The joy of his home!”
It has since jumped out to fans, showing how Kate Middleton is the light of the family, specifically for her youngest one.
The clip has quickly scored over 40K likes, and is now floating with more than 400K views, making Prince William’s son the thief of hearts once more, as per Express UK.