Trending

Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali offer visual feast with breathtaking ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ photoshoot

Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali will be sharing screens with upcoming drama ‘Sunn Mere Dil’

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali offer visual feast with breathtaking ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ photoshoot
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali offer visual feast with breathtaking ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ photoshoot

Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali are delighting fans with their mesmerizing Sunn Mere Dil photoshoot!

Sharing a joint Instagram post on Friday, September 13, Maya Ali dropped some stunning sneak peeks from the latest shoot of Har Pal Geo’s upcoming drama.

“DILBARA,” wrote the actress in the caption as she tagged Wahaj in the post.

The first photo saw the Tere Bin actor and Maya dressed in breathtaking white ensembles, with Wahaj gazing at the actress in a heart-melting way.

In a mesmerizing white veil with intricate embroidery and maroon edging, Maya’s look was paired with red bangles, a golden ring, and effortlessly wavy hair, all topped with a minimal makeup look.

Next in the post was a short clip where both actors were striking poses for the shoot.

In the third slide, a clip captured the Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha actor seated on a side table while Maya was lounging on a sofa, set against a backdrop of stunning arrangements of pink flowers. The duo gave a dreamy look in the clip.

This comes just a day after the makers released the first look into the forthcoming hit drama.

“Bilal and Sadaf are here to rule. OMG!” commented a fan, mentioning the names of Wahaj and Maya’s characters in the drama.

Another penned, “You guys look so great.”

Australia pledges ‘major’ investment to support Glasgow's 2026 Commonwealth Games

Australia pledges ‘major’ investment to support Glasgow's 2026 Commonwealth Games
Putin threatens NATO with war over Ukraine missile conflict

Putin threatens NATO with war over Ukraine missile conflict
Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek set to rekindle Hollywood’s glory?

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek set to rekindle Hollywood’s glory?
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’

Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’

Trending News

Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Katrina Kaif rocks her 'Kala Chashma' as she arrives in Mumbai
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri to join forces in Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Mawra Hocane celebrates birthday month with exciting news
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Hania Aamir clocks 8 years in industry with debut film 'Janaan' clip
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Sajal Aly flaunts exotic Kashmiri 'topi', fans go gaga
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Alia Bhatt reunites with Dilijit Dosanjh on sets of 'Jigra': 'Chairs say it all'
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Ayeza Khan arrives in London for meet and greet session with fans
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Hiba Bukhari radiates beauty in hot pink gharara set: Photos
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Mahira Khan celebrates 6 years of 'dream' project with rare BTS video
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Shah Rukh Khan delights Japanese fans with THIS exciting announcement
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Amitabh Bachchan recalls SHOCKING encounter with Michael Jackson