Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali offer visual feast with breathtaking ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ photoshoot

Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali are delighting fans with their mesmerizing Sunn Mere Dil photoshoot!
Sharing a joint Instagram post on Friday, September 13, Maya Ali dropped some stunning sneak peeks from the latest shoot of Har Pal Geo’s upcoming drama.
“DILBARA,” wrote the actress in the caption as she tagged Wahaj in the post.
The first photo saw the Tere Bin actor and Maya dressed in breathtaking white ensembles, with Wahaj gazing at the actress in a heart-melting way.
In a mesmerizing white veil with intricate embroidery and maroon edging, Maya’s look was paired with red bangles, a golden ring, and effortlessly wavy hair, all topped with a minimal makeup look.
Next in the post was a short clip where both actors were striking poses for the shoot.
In the third slide, a clip captured the Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha actor seated on a side table while Maya was lounging on a sofa, set against a backdrop of stunning arrangements of pink flowers. The duo gave a dreamy look in the clip.
This comes just a day after the makers released the first look into the forthcoming hit drama.
“Bilal and Sadaf are here to rule. OMG!” commented a fan, mentioning the names of Wahaj and Maya’s characters in the drama.
Another penned, “You guys look so great.”