Mawra Hocane celebrates birthday month with exciting news

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
Mawra Hocane, who will turn 32 on 28 September, 2024, welcomed the month with a bright smile. 

Turning to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the Sabaat actress shared a slew of happy pictures. 

In the images, the superstar beamed with delight as the month turned out to be successful and fun. 

Her film Sanam Teri Kasam is making a return to Indian theatres and her Sydney getaway with family added more to the excitement around the month. 

Fans cannot wait to see Mawra and Harshvardhan Rane spell magic yet again on screens with their undeniable chemistry in Sanam Teri Kasam. 

" September always comes bearing good news. Love you all. Thankyou for so so so so much love and thrilled to receive even more," Mawra penned a caption with the hashtag Re-release. 


Prior to all the buzz around the much-anticipated sequel, Mawra's parents hosted low-key pre-birthday celebrations to mark their daughter's birthday month. 

On the personal front, Mawra Hocane has been rumored to be dating her fellow actor and best friend Ameer Gilani owing to the duo's multiple sightings together and their constant social media banters. 

Priyanka Chopra is in love with ' Stree 2' song 'Aaj Ki Raat'