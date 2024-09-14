Ananya Panday to mesmerize audience at the 'IIFA Awards' 2024

Trending

  • September 14, 2024
Ananya Panday is looking forward to perform at the International Indian Film Academy Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi. 

Turning to her official Instagram page, the Gehraiyaan actress shared she will be taking crowds with a bang at the three-day award gala. 

Accompanying the post, Ananya wrote, "Watch me perform LIVE at the most grand event of the year - NEXA IIFA Awards 2024!"

"Get ready to experience a night filled with sensational performances on the 28th September, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Book your tickets at Etihadarena.ae and Platinumlist.net," her caption further read. 


Alongside Ananya, the award event will also feature performances by veteran actor Rekha and stars such as Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. 

Bollywood's King Khan Shah Rukh Khan will host the award ceremony with filmmaker Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal. 

On the work front, the diva is making headlines in the Prime Video Series Call Me Bae. 

Ananya Panday's next film is a cyber-thriller CTRL, which marks her maiden collaboration with the filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane.

