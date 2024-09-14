Ayeza Khan shares skincare regimen ahead of fan meet and greet 

Trending

Ayeza Khan arrives in London for a meet and greet session with her fans and preps for the night are underway

  • by Web Desk
  • September 14, 2024
Ayeza Khan's preparations for a meet and greet night are in full swing! 

Turning to Instagram over the weekend , the Tum Kon Piya actress shared a series of photos from her perfect Saturday morning. 

In the pictures the Meray Paas Tum Ho star was seen flaunting her daily skincare routine so as to maintain a perfect image of a flawless skin for a star-studded meet and greet event and an on-screen presence. 

Wearing a white bathrobe Khan beamed with delight from inside her hotel room with a glass of water in her hand. 

" Glass of water in my hand cause that’s my secret to a good skin. Although I am still working on my sleep, but being an actress you sometimes shoot until 3 am so a good sleep is definitely out of the window," she penned a caption. 


 The post further read, "Currently preparing for the meet n greet. I can’t wait!! See you guys tonight. XoXoooooo." 

Khan, who touched down in London, cannot wait to grace the venue, meet her ardent fans and steal hearts. 

It is pertinent to mention that actress Kubra Khan will join Ayeza Khan for the glitzy meet and greet. 

