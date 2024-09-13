Alia Bhatt reunites with Dilijit Dosanjh on sets of 'Jigra': 'Chairs say it all'

Trending

  by Web Desk
  September 13, 2024
Alia Bhatt has confirmed collaboration with Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh for Vasan Bala's Jigra co-starring Vedang Raina. 

On Instagram this Friday, the Brahmastra star posted an intriguing picture that featured her with the Punjabi sensation straight out from the sets of Jigra where both of them were seen sitting on the chairs. 

While the Crew actor looked towards the actress and smiled, the mom of Raha Kapoor was seen glancing at the movie title 

Dilijit's chair had a text that read,  "Sings About Kudi" and the Heart of Stone star's chair mentioned, " The Said ‘Kudi." 

To keep their fans truly excited and intrigued, Alia penned a caption alongside the post that confirmed their collaboration, " Chairs say it all." 


To note, the famous duo had previously worked together on the 2016 release  Udta Punjab and Jigra marks their second after nearly eight years. 

The teaser, trailer of the Gangubai Kathiawadi star's upcoming Jigra was released a few days ago. 

In addition to this, Alia Bhatt is also juggling her shoot for the upcoming YRF spy-universe film Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh. 

