Feroze Khan's acting prowess matched to THESE Bollywood icons

Humaima Malick is the elder and beloved sister of 'Khaani' actor Feroze Khan

  by Web Desk
  September 14, 2024
Humaima Malick is the beloved sister of Khaani actor Feroze Khan
Humaima Malick is the beloved sister of 'Khaani' actor Feroze Khan 

Humaima Malick, the big sister of famous actor Feroze Khan, heaped praise over the star's talent. 

In a candid chat with Indian journalist Faridoon, the Legends of Maula Jatt actress had an interesting comparison to draw between her brother and the Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. 

She started off saying, "Feroze is like Salman Khan as he has a huge stardom and a very big fan following." 

 " His stardom definitely matches the Salman Khan's and I can see that Feroze will have a long career and will become a legend just like Amitabh Bachchan," Humaima revealed. 

Further adding, " People come to his house at every Jummah to wave at him." 

Feroze Khan has made headlines for his second marriage post divorce. 

He shares two kids from his previous marriage to first wife, Alizey Sultan. 


