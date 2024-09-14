Justin Bieber, Hailey’s son Jack Blues Bieber to make public appearance soon

Stephen Baldwin revealed shocking details about Justin Bieber, Hailey’s son Jack Blues Bieber public appearance.
While talking to the PEOPLE Magazine on Friday, September 13, the actor and Hailey Bieber’s father let the cat out of the bag on details about his "incredibly cute" new grandson, Jack Blues Bieber.
Stephen shared that he has been “hanging out with my four year old granddaughter Iris. I'm in town to celebrate her fourth birthday and the launch of the podcast and all that," he added, referring to his daughter Alaia's daughter, Iris Elle Aronow.
“And of course, here comes Jack Blues Bieber. And yeah, he's just… I don't want to say too much. He's unbelievably cute,” The Usual Suspects actor shared about his new grandson, whom Hailey shares with Justin Bieber.
Stephen further hinted about Jack Blues’ public appearance in the near future.
“The world will see him soon,” he revealed.
Justin and Hailey first announced the pregnancy news in an Instagram post on May 9.
Meanwhile the loved-up couple welcomed their first child in August after six years of marriage.
At that time, Stephen Baldwin penned heartfelt note for grandson’s arrival on X (formerly Twitter) .
He shared the photo of the baby's foot and wrote, "#Congratulations Mr&Mrs Bieber #Grandson #blessed."