Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who returned to the big screen with The Buckingham Murders, wrote a special note on the release day.
The crime thriller, which also marks her maiden production, was released in theatres on September 13, 2024.
Turning to her Instagram page on Friday, the Crew actress dropped behind-the-scene pictures saying she got the 'best of both worlds' with this movie.
In the first image she had a serious expression on her face during a shot while director Hansal Mehta looked on in the background.
While other photos showed Kareena filming outdoors with much dedication.
One click was from a night shot and another showed her powerful look as the detective.
Next in the last picture Jab We Met star had a quirky look as she looked at the camera.
Kareena expressed her pride in the caption, “As an actor, it’s the choices one makes… And I am very proud of this choice."
“Please watch this story and dive into my world of crime and drama… a dream I have always had to act in or produce one… but here I got the best of both worlds. Go find a screen. #TheBuckinghamMurders now in cinemas," the star further on in the caption requested the audience to watch her film.
Alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role as Detective the Buckingham Murders includes Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto, and Zain Hussain in pivotal roles.
For the unversed, the runtime of the movie is 109 minutes, 37 seconds, aka 1 hour, 49 minutes, and 37 seconds.