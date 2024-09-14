Trending

Mahira Khan in tune with Meesha Shafi's THIS beat at the Atlantis The Royal

Mahira Khan's breathtaking visuals from The Atlantis hotel are a sight for sore eyes

  by Web Desk
  September 14, 2024
Mahira Khan has surely turned heads with her latest photoshoot from her stay at the luxurious Atlantis The Royal hotel with singer Meesha Shafi's song Hot Mango Chutney Sauce doing the talking. 

The Raees starlet shared a number of captivating images from her stay as Meesha Shafi's soothing voice played in the backdrop of her post. 

Her choice of attire for the photoshoot was nothing short of glamorous as she opted for a shimmering silver bodycon dress that accentuated her curves and exuded a sense of sophistication. 

Khan looked absolutely gorgeous posing by the pool of the breathtaking Atlantis. 

" Happy Saturday morning. P.S This Meesha song is such a..." Khan captioned her carousel. 


A slew of the Humsafar starlet's ardent fans and followers rushed to the comments section to shower all the love. 

One fan wrote, " Wow wow woww... great shots." 

" My phone broke," another added.

Another effused, " The most beautiful ladyy."

" I am going to say just one word 'BREATHTAKING," the fourth expressed. 

To note, Khan's photoshoot was brought to life by a talented team of professionals. 

Acclaimed photographer Arham Ikram captured Khan's stunning visuals while the stylist Mubashir Bhatti ensured her makeup and hair looked flawless.

Mahira Khan's exotic outfit for the shoot was courtesy of  MICHAEL CINCO Couture. 

