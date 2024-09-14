Entertainment

Selena Gomez seeks inspiration from Jennifer Aniston ‘Friends’ ‘losing face’ scene

Selena Gomez rehearsed her 'losing face' during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 14, 2024


Selena Gomez revealed that her recent 'losing face' performance was deeply inspired by an iconic scene from Jennifer Aniston’s Friends.

The actress rehearsed her 'losing face' during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in advance of Sunday's 2024 Emmy Awards, where she is nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building.

Fans couldn't help but notice the similarities between her reaction and a ell-known Friends scene.

In the seventh season of the sitcom, Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston, helped Matt LeBlanc's character Joey get ready for the Soapy Awards, for which he has been nominated.

In the sequence, she advised Joey on how to behave if he lost, and Gomez appeared to mimic every move the character makes in the Fallon episode that airs on Tuesday, September 10.

She addressed it on her Instagram Stories in response to fan debate over whether Gomez's facial loss was really a coincidence given how similar it was to Rachel's.

Gomez, 32, responded, "Facts. @jenniferaniston taught me too lo’.”

In the sitcom scene, Rachel suggested Joey "probably start practicing [his] gracious loser face" in case "you wanna look disappointed but also like your colleague deserved to win when the cameras are on you."

Notably, the 2024 Emmy Awards will broadcast live on Sunday, September 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

