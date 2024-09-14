Royal

Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday

Prince Harry will celebrate his 40th birthday milestone on September 15, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 14, 2024


The Prince of Wales William, who celebrated his now-estranged brother Harry’s 30th birthday in 2014, in a surprising and intimate bash will not be making any effort on his 40th this year.

Shortly after Harry’s positive and uplifting message regarding his upcoming milestone, in which he vowed to make this world a “better place”, William’s sources have debunked any chances of contact to the Duke of Sussex to wish him on his special day.

Despite the reports that Kate Middleton really wants William to try and fix the feud with Harry, the 42-year-old is reluctant to repair his relationship with the Sussexes.

An insider exclusively told The Mirror, “What a difference the years have brought. When Harry turned 30, it looked like nothing could come between him and his brother.”

They explained, “Together, they were set to become the new face of the royals, injecting a much-needed modernization of The Firm.”

“But now, William and Harry don’t even speak. Before, they always ­celebrated major milestones together but there will be no transatlantic call between to the two on Harry’s big day,” the source added.

On Friday, Prince Harry shared a statement with BBC noting, “I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40.”

“Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work,” he added.

The father-of-two, who shares two kids Archie and Lilibet with Meghan Markle added, “Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place.”

To note, as per the reports, Prince Harry will celebrate his 40th birthday with family at his Montecito mansion, before embarking on an exotic getaway with "closest pals".

Royal News

