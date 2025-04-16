Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie's bond remains intact despite rumoured rift

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 16, 2025

Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry's possible feud speculations debunked

Prince Harry, Princess Eugenies bond remains intact despite rumoured rift
Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie's bond remains intact despite rumoured rift  

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie's close relationship seemingly remained intact despite the rumours about a possible rift between the royal cousins. 

An insider recently debunked ongoing speculations suggesting that the Duke of Sussex and his beloved cousin are maintaining a distance, after she was spotted outside a London pub with Piers Morgan, who is a major critic of Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. 

According to a report by People, the tipster shut down the feud reports between Harry and Eugenie, stating there is no tension between them. 

"The Duke remains close to Princess Eugenie. They always have and always will be," the source noted.

These feud rumours emerged after the duke’s critic, Morgan, alleged that Harry went "completely ballistic" with the new sighting of Eugenie alongside the broadcaster. 

Morgan made these claims during the latest episode of his podcast series, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

For those unaware, Prince Harry shares a close bond with his first cousin Princess Eugenie, as he recalled a memorable Halloween night out with the Princess during his 2022 Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan.

It pertinent to note, Princess Eugenie was the only British Royal Family member who appeared in the Sussexes documentary. 

