Grand Duke Henri, Prince Sebastien celebrate joint birthdays with new portraits

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  April 16, 2025

It is a day of double celebration for the Luxembourg royals as Grand Duke Henri and his youngest son, Prince Sebastien mark their birthdays on Wednesday.

Taking to its Instagram account, the Luxembourg Royal family released stunning solo portraits of the father-son duo.

In the portrait, shared to mark his milestone 70th birthday, the duke could be seen beaming with joy as posed for the camera.

The photo was followed by slew of duke's images with his beloved wife Grand Duchess Maria Teresa,

"Happy Birthday! Discover the new official portraits of H.R.H. the Grand Duke made for his birthday," the caption noted.


Hour later, the palace shared a delightful portrait of Prince Sebastien to mark his 33rd birthday.

"Happy Birthday! Prince Sebastian thanks you for all your kind wishes!" it noted in the caption.

On the joyous occasion of duke’s birthday, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg also penned a sweet note for him.

“Happy birthday to my amazing husband,” she wrote on Instagram alongside their three portraits.

Grand Duke Henri was born on April 16, 1955, while Prince Sébastien, his youngest son, was born on April 16, 1992, exactly 37 years later.

