King Charles honours Princess Anne's investiture tribute to Horizon heroes

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 17, 2025

Princess Anne presented gold medals to the Horizon heroes during the recent investiture ceremony

King Charles honours Princess Anne's investiture tribute to Horizon heroes 

King Charles made a heartfelt gesture for his sister, Princess Anne after she honored Horizon heroes at the Investiture ceremony. 

On Wednesday, April 16, the Royal Family of the United Kingdom took to its official Instagram story to release a few glimpses from today’s Investiture ceremony which took place at Windsor Castle.

"Congratulations to everyone who received their honours from The Princess Royal at today’s Investiture ceremonies!" stated the caption.

PC:Instagram/theroyalfamily
PC:Instagram/theroyalfamily

The post accompanied a collage of three photos, in the first and last image the two Horizon campaigners were showing their gold medals received from The Princess Royal.

For those unaware, King Charles' younger sister presented OBEs (Officers of the Order of the British Empire) to Horizon campaigners at an investiture ceremony.

The campaigners included Lee Castleton, Seema Misra, and Christopher Head, who were recognized for their efforts in advocating for victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal.

According to the media reports, the Horizon scandal involved the Post Office using a faulty IT system that led to false accusations of theft against subpostmasters, causing them financial ruin.

As a prominent member of the British Royal Family Princess Anne conducted the investiture ceremonies, to present the honours for their tireless efforts to prosper the country. 

