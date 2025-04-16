Kate Middleton earns praises for life changing move amid family holiday

Kate Middleton has won the hearts of Royal fans by sharing a heartfelt message ahead of a key occasion.
Just a few days before Easter Sunday, the official account of The Prince and Princess of Wales has released a thought provoking video of the future Queen with a life-changing message.
Princess Kate, who is currently on a family break with her kids, Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte has highlighted the importance of spending time in nature.
As the president of Scouts, an organisation which supports nearly 460000 youngsters of UK to learn the skill of their choice, Kate joined the Chief Scout Dwayne Fields in Lake District last month for a unique collaboration.
The mother-of-three, who starred in a short film recorded last month and aired on Scouts YouTube channel on April 15, was seen taking a walk in the woods while chatting with Dwayne and other kids.
Kate was a vision in a brown knitted sweater paired with a black skinny jean and a newsboy cap.
The heartfelt video was accompanied by Catherine's message which read, "Spending time in the natural world provides a sense of balance and belonging."
"For young people, access to nature is so important for helping to build confidence, self-belief, life skills, and a sense of perspective. That is why organisations like @scouts are so important. #SkillsForLife," Kate added.
Shortly after the message was shared, royal fans flooded the comments section with praises for the Princess.
One user commented, "What a beautiful message from a beautiful princess."
Another added, "The Princess of Wales is so right. Being in nature, learning skills and working as part of a team is so important, going forward into adulthood."