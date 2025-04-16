Queen Margrethe celebrates her 85th birthday with stunning new portraits

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is ringing in her 85th birthday today, on April 16 and to celebrate the joyous occasion, the Danish Royal Family has released two new portraits of her.
Taking to its Instagram handle, the palace shared two stunning portrait of the former Queen, who stepped down as monarch last year.
In the portraits, Queen Margrethe could be seen beaming with joy as she posed for the camera.
For the photos, taken at Fredensborg Palace, the Queen wore an elegant purple dress with striking sliver earrings and a matching brooch, looking regal as always.
“Her Majesty Queen Margrethe turns 85 today,” the palace wrote in caption.
It continued, “The half-yearly day is marked with the publication of two new official birthday portraits, taken at Fredensborg Palace, where Her Majesty is being celebrated today by family and friends.”
The Palace also shared that the Queen will be honored with a birthday concert by the Royal Life Guards Band in the Inner Palace Garden at Fredensborg Palace.
“Queen Margrethe, the King and Queen and several members of the royal family will attend the concert from the main staircase of the palace,” the caption added.
In January 2024, Queen Margrethe announced her surprise abdication in favor of Crown Prince Frederik, after 52 years on throne.
Throughout her reign, Queen Margrethe remained a beloved figure both at home and abroad.