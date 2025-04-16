Royal

Queen Margrethe celebrates her 85th birthday with stunning new portraits

Danish Royal Family releases two new portraits of Queen Margrethe as she turns 85

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 16, 2025
Queen Margrethe celebrates her 85th birthday with stunning new portraits
Queen Margrethe celebrates her 85th birthday with stunning new portraits

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is ringing in her 85th birthday today, on April 16 and to celebrate the joyous occasion, the Danish Royal Family has released two new portraits of her.

Taking to its Instagram handle, the palace shared two stunning portrait of the former Queen, who stepped down as monarch last year.

In the portraits, Queen Margrethe could be seen beaming with joy as she posed for the camera.

For the photos, taken at Fredensborg Palace, the Queen wore an elegant purple dress with striking sliver earrings and a matching brooch, looking regal as always.

“Her Majesty Queen Margrethe turns 85 today,” the palace wrote in caption.

It continued, “The half-yearly day is marked with the publication of two new official birthday portraits, taken at Fredensborg Palace, where Her Majesty is being celebrated today by family and friends.”


The Palace also shared that the Queen will be honored with a birthday concert by the Royal Life Guards Band in the Inner Palace Garden at Fredensborg Palace.

“Queen Margrethe, the King and Queen and several members of the royal family will attend the concert from the main staircase of the palace,” the caption added.

In January 2024, Queen Margrethe announced her surprise abdication in favor of Crown Prince Frederik, after 52 years on throne.

Throughout her reign, Queen Margrethe remained a beloved figure both at home and abroad. 

Grok unveils canvas-like tool for document and app creation

Grok unveils canvas-like tool for document and app creation
Angel Reese marks huge win at 22: 'so blessed'

Angel Reese marks huge win at 22: 'so blessed'
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s drama intensifies as crew member makes new claims

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s drama intensifies as crew member makes new claims
Duke, Duchess of Westminster enjoy thrilling day with godson Prince George

Duke, Duchess of Westminster enjoy thrilling day with godson Prince George
Duke, Duchess of Westminster enjoy thrilling day with godson Prince George
Duke, Duchess of Westminster enjoy thrilling day with godson Prince George
King Charles continues to 'ignore' Prince Harry's calls, letters amid Royal rift
King Charles continues to 'ignore' Prince Harry's calls, letters amid Royal rift
Princess Anne fulfils royal duty in Wales as Prince William enjoys soccer game
Princess Anne fulfils royal duty in Wales as Prince William enjoys soccer game
Prince William, George share heartfelt moments at tense soccer game
Prince William, George share heartfelt moments at tense soccer game
Prince Harry speaks out on Meghan Markle’s business move
Prince Harry speaks out on Meghan Markle’s business move
Prince William, Kate Middleton set to celebrate son Louis’ special milestone
Prince William, Kate Middleton set to celebrate son Louis’ special milestone
Meghan Markle pens cheerful note amid William’s move to cut Harry’s ties
Meghan Markle pens cheerful note amid William’s move to cut Harry’s ties
Meghan Markle opens up on Archie, Lilibet’s shocking health struggles
Meghan Markle opens up on Archie, Lilibet’s shocking health struggles
King Abdullah warmly welcomes Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to Jordan
King Abdullah warmly welcomes Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to Jordan
Meghan Markle throws shade at Queen Elizabeth as she shares sad update on kids
Meghan Markle throws shade at Queen Elizabeth as she shares sad update on kids
King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie for standing in at Sovereign’s Parade
King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie for standing in at Sovereign’s Parade
Queen Mary of Denmark mourns death of close pal, Michael Halbye
Queen Mary of Denmark mourns death of close pal, Michael Halbye