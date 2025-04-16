Princess Anne fulfils royal duty in Wales as Prince William enjoys soccer game

Princess Anne is known as the hardest-working member of the royal family for a reason!
On Tuesday, April 15, the Princess Royal stepped out in Wales to perform royal duty as Prince William enjoyed soccer game in Birmingham.
Her Royal Highness made a notable public appearance at the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) Youth National Championships in Pwllheli.
The event, held at Plas Heli, marks a special occasion for the organization as it celebrates its 150th anniversary.
During the visit, the Princess Royal met with young athletes, dedicated volunteers and participants.
"HRH paid a special visit to the RYA Youth National Championships today in Pwllheli, meeting incredible volunteers, sailors, and getting a feel of the action out on the water," the organisation wrote on their Instagram handle.
While Princess Anne was fulfilling her royal duties in Wales, Prince William cheered on Aston Villa at Villa Park with son, Prince George.
The father-son duo was joined in the VIP area by the Duke and Duchess of Westminster, who recently announced they are expecting a baby.
Both Prince William and Prince George, who are avid soccer fans, attended the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final in Paris last Wednesday.