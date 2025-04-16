Prince Harry left Prince William ‘fuming’ with his recent surprise move

  by Web Desk
  April 16, 2025

Prince Harry has been estranged from his elder brother, Prince William, since he left his royal duties

Prince William is reportedly "frustrated" over his estranged brother, Prince Harry’s recent surprise move.

On last Thursday, the Duke of Sussex made a brief trip to Ukraine, where he met with many wounded soldiers in the war-hit city of Lviv.

While Harry visited Ukraine, Prince William attended the Aston Villa vs. Paris St Germain Champions League match in France.

Now, according to sources, Prince Harry’s surprise visit has left his elder brother, the Prince of Wales, fuming at Palace officials who denied him a similar trip.

As per Daily Mail, Prince William had "long-hoped" to visit Ukraine but was advised against it due to security concern.

The Prince of Wales is said to have shown his frustration to Kensington Palace staff who urged him against visiting the war-torn country, which has been under Russian invasion since February 2022.

Although William can’t make it to Ukraine, he did pay a visit to Estonia, one of Ukraine's neighbours, last month, where he donned combat gear and a beret when greeting troops at a Nato base.

For those unknown, Prince Harry has been estranged from his elder brother, Prince William, since he left his royal duties in 2020.

