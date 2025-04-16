Royal

Duke, Duchess of Westminster enjoy thrilling day with godson Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster joined Prince George and Prince William to cheer on Aston Villa

  • April 16, 2025
The Duke and Duchess of Westminster had a fantastic time cheering on Aston Villa with their godson Prince George and his father, Prince William.

Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson, who are expecting their first child together, joined the father-son duo on Tuesday evening for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League against Paris St Germain in Birmingham.

The Prince of Wales was spotted standing behind the Duke and Duchess in the VIP stands at Villa Park as they watched the nail-biting match.

Billionaire aristocrat, the 7th Duke of Westminster, and his pregnant wife wore matching burgundy scarfs with Aston Villa emblazoned in white across the length of the neckwear, to show their support.

Meanwhile, Prince George donned a half-and-half scarf featuring the emblems of the two sides.

Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

The duke and duchess’ thrilling outing comes a day after they made their first public appearance since announcing pregnancy.

Hugh and Olivia, who announced pregnancy last month, paid a poignant visit to the University of Chester on Monday.

In addition to Prince George, The Duke of Westminster is also reportedly a godfather to Prince Harry’s son, Prince Archie.

