Chris Hemsworth spills beans on funny texting mishap that led to his breakup

Chris Hemsworth is a proof that superheroes can also fall victim of sending wrong messages to girlfriend.
During an interview with Pedestrian TV on Friday, September 13, the THOR actor spilled a hilarious story about Text-Gone-Wrong experience he had with his high school ex-girlfriend.
“Many moons ago in high school, I had a girlfriend that I was trying to part ways with. And it was like, it was this really long conversation and I didnt really, kind of… you know… wasn’t able to kind of break up the relationship,” Hemsworth recalled.
He went on to share, “My mate text me like, ‘How’d it go?’ and I said, ‘Our worst conversation ever.’ And I sent it to her…”
Hemsworth then tried to cover up his mishap, saying, “I was like, ‘Hahaha, I was so tired, I’m so sorry,” but it was too late by then and that’s how his high-school girlfriend became his ex.
Moreover, Hemsworth’s upcoming film Transformers One's costar, Brian Tyree Henry, also stepped out and shared his texting mishap.
“I once texted photos of my colonoscopy to my Uber driver,” he shared, jokingly adding, “Don’t ask me who I was trying to send photos of the colonoscopy to.”
For the unversed, Chris Hemsworth’s American animated science fiction action film Transformers One is slated to hit theaters on September, 14.