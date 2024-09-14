Entertainment

Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome

Celine Dion and Rene was married for 22 years before he passed away in 2016.

  • September 14, 2024
Celine Dion is cautiously opening her heart to love again as she prepares for a major career comeback amid her battle with Stiff Syndrome.

The My Heart Will Go On singer has major plans to start he love life again after she made a glorious return at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

As per InTouch Weekly, an exclusive source shared, “It’s been eight years since René [Angélil] died, her boys are older and more independent, and she’s doing better and making plans again.”

The source added, “The one thing that’s missing in her life is romance.”

It is important to note that Dion had a picture-perfect relationship with René, her manager, best friend, and lifelong partner. The two were wed for 22 years before he passed away in 2016.

The 56-year-old Canadian singer, began working with René as her manager when she was 12 years old.

When the singer started dating at the age of 19, their chemistry changed, even though they maintained a low-key relationship for years.

Dion revealed that the pair got engaged in 1993 and tied the knot the following year. Their three children were twin boys, Nelson and Eddy, 13, and their 23-year-old son René-Charles.

In 2022, Céline disclosed to her followers that she experienced stiff person syndrome. The Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation states that this condition

Chris Hemsworth spills beans on funny texting mishap that led to his breakup
Justin Timberlake shares emotional statement as he pleads guilty in DWI case
Tom Holland, Zendaya to get married by this time next year?
Ariana Grande's beau Ethan Slater finalizes divorce after 5-years of marriage
Selena Gomez seeks inspiration from Jennifer Aniston ‘Friends’ ‘losing face’ scene
Ben Affleck hits at Jennifer Lopez with warm hug to Matt Damon's wife
Cher takes major step in son Elijah Blue Allman's conservatorship case
Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek set to rekindle Hollywood’s glory?
Lil Wayne in deep pain over losing Super Bowl Halftime spot to Kendrick Lamar
Gracie Abrams wraps The Secret of Us Tour’s LA stop with heartfelt thanks
Lady Gaga gives scorching reply to NYU group that doubted her stardom
Justin Timberlake’s plea deal gets no special treatment, Hamptons DA assures