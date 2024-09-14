Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome

Celine Dion is cautiously opening her heart to love again as she prepares for a major career comeback amid her battle with Stiff Syndrome.
The My Heart Will Go On singer has major plans to start he love life again after she made a glorious return at the Paris Olympics in 2024.
As per InTouch Weekly, an exclusive source shared, “It’s been eight years since René [Angélil] died, her boys are older and more independent, and she’s doing better and making plans again.”
The source added, “The one thing that’s missing in her life is romance.”
It is important to note that Dion had a picture-perfect relationship with René, her manager, best friend, and lifelong partner. The two were wed for 22 years before he passed away in 2016.
The 56-year-old Canadian singer, began working with René as her manager when she was 12 years old.
When the singer started dating at the age of 19, their chemistry changed, even though they maintained a low-key relationship for years.
Dion revealed that the pair got engaged in 1993 and tied the knot the following year. Their three children were twin boys, Nelson and Eddy, 13, and their 23-year-old son René-Charles.
In 2022, Céline disclosed to her followers that she experienced stiff person syndrome. The Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation states that this condition