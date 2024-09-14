Prince Andrew feels helpless to take big decisions for Eugenie, Beatrice

Prince Andrew reportedly feels increasingly sidelined and powerless when it comes to making significant decisions, as he is in "no position" to leave Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Royal Lodge.
If the disgraced royal is to continue residing in Windsor, he is seemingly under further pressure to cover his own expenses for the property's maintenance and security.
According to GB News, Andrew desired to preserve Royal Lodge as a legacy residence for his daughters, Princess Beatrice, 36, and Princess Eugenie, 34.
However, his brother King Charles is putting further pressure on the former working royal, who left public life in 2019, to downsize to a smaller house that requires less maintenance.
It's believed that Beatrice and Eugenie already own a home by inheritance thanks to their mother, the Duchess of York, who bought a £4 million Mayfair property in 2022.
Royal analyst Gareth Russell exclusively spoke with GB News why it's become less probable that Royal Lodge would continue to be the Princesses of York's future heir residence.
He said: “In theory, had everything gone the way Prince Andrew had hoped, there would have been possibly two inheritance homes for his daughters.”
The analyst added, “But it's incredibly unlikely that that will be the fate for Royal Lodge.”
He stated, “Maybe Mayfair is the alternative inheritance home given that Royal Lodge might not be Andrew's for the remainder of his life, much less something he's in any position to bequeath to his daughters.”
Moving from Royal Lodge to the smaller home Frogmore Cottage—which was once owned by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—is believed to be difficult for Andrew.