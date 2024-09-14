Sports

Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’

Younis Khan sends bold message to Pakistan Cricket Team captain Babar Azam

  • by Web Desk
  • September 14, 2024
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’

Younis Khan is giving no-nonsense advice to Babar Azam!

While speaking to the media in a press conference on Saturday, September 14, the former Pakistani cricketer and captain urged the current captain to focus on his “performance.”

“My only advice to Babar Azam is to perform. He became the captain [of the national team] only because he was a performer,” he said.

Asking him to give a befitting reply through his game, Khan stated, “There are high expectations from Babar, and while players use social media, their real answers should come through the bat and ball.”

He further advised Azam to think beyond captaincy and told that performance is what matters while “captaincy is a small thing,” as he gave the example of Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, who improved his performance after stepping down from the position of captain of the Indian Cricket Team.

Khan also went on to criticize the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and asked it to revamp the department.

"It feels like the PCB still doesn't know its true worth. The coaches and captains are frequently replaced without any long-term planning, leading to uncertainty within the team,” slammed the former cricketer.

He also remarked on the unpredictability of decision-making within the board and the sudden changes that occur frequently, with coaches coming and going.

“Sometimes it feels like the camel desiring to have horns lost even his ears," he quipped.

‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos

‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Prince William makes unexpected private visit to satisfy recent craving

Prince William makes unexpected private visit to satisfy recent craving
Mariah Carey speechlessly climbs Great Wall of China in 5-inch heels

Mariah Carey speechlessly climbs Great Wall of China in 5-inch heels
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’

Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’

Sports News

Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
PCB approves PKR 12.8 billion budget in only 23 minutes
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Cristiano Ronaldo receives special 'GOAT 900' jersey from Al Nassr in heartfelt tribute
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei to be buried with military honors
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Top sports celebrities who rule Instagram with massive followings
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Australia pledges ‘major’ investment to support Glasgow's 2026 Commonwealth Games
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
David Beckham bids farewell to ex-England coach Sven-Göran Eriksson
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Rafael Nadal breaks silence on Laver Cup withdrawal: ‘Disappointed’
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Manchester United's Erik ten breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s criticism
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Cristiano Ronaldo achieves biggest career milestone, hits 1B followers
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
What will Cristiano Ronaldo miss most after retirement? The answer might surprise you
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent Manchester United criticism brushed off by Erik Ten Hag
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Carlos Alcaraz recovers from US Open upset with Davis Cup opener win