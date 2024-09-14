Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’

Younis Khan is giving no-nonsense advice to Babar Azam!
While speaking to the media in a press conference on Saturday, September 14, the former Pakistani cricketer and captain urged the current captain to focus on his “performance.”
“My only advice to Babar Azam is to perform. He became the captain [of the national team] only because he was a performer,” he said.
Asking him to give a befitting reply through his game, Khan stated, “There are high expectations from Babar, and while players use social media, their real answers should come through the bat and ball.”
He further advised Azam to think beyond captaincy and told that performance is what matters while “captaincy is a small thing,” as he gave the example of Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, who improved his performance after stepping down from the position of captain of the Indian Cricket Team.
Khan also went on to criticize the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and asked it to revamp the department.
"It feels like the PCB still doesn't know its true worth. The coaches and captains are frequently replaced without any long-term planning, leading to uncertainty within the team,” slammed the former cricketer.
He also remarked on the unpredictability of decision-making within the board and the sudden changes that occur frequently, with coaches coming and going.
“Sometimes it feels like the camel desiring to have horns lost even his ears," he quipped.