Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri laugh out loud in new reel: Watch

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri cannot stop laughing in a viral clip!
The duo, who are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, recently posted a reel on Instagram laughing uncontrollably in reaction to a particular scene from their film.
In the video, Both Rao and Dimri can be seen sitting on a sofa and laughing their hearts out.
"Kuch nahi yaar #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo dekhi hamne. Usi ke scenes ke bare mein soch rahe hain aur Hansi ruk nahi rahi hai. Aap bhi dekhna. Releasing in theatres on 11th October," the post read.
Fans were quick to chime in the comments section with hilarious takes.
One wrote, " Brother, I too am laughing after seeing you?"
" Oldies at 6am in the park," penned the second.
" My relatives after knowing I failed in my board exams, ' effused the third.
On September 12, 2024 the team behind Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video unveiled the trailer on various social media platforms.
Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the film Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which shattered box office records and became the highest-grossing film.