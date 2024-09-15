Royal

Prince Harry, Prince William ‘celebrated major milestone’ birthday together

King Charles mend ties with Prince Harry by wishing him on his 40th birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
Prince Harry, Prince William ‘celebrated major milestone’ birthday together
Prince Harry, Prince William ‘celebrated major milestone’ birthday together

Prince William reportedly extended an olive branch to his younger brother Prince Harry on his 40th birthday.

On Sunday, King Charles wished “happy birthday” to the Duke of Sussex.

The royal family used to wish Sussexes on their birthdays, months after they left the palace in 2020. However, they stopped doing so after Harry and Meghan Markle made bombshell revelations about them in Oprah Winfrey interview.

A source told Mirror, "What a difference the years have brought. When Harry turned 30, it looked like nothing could come between him and his brother. Together, they were set to become the new face of the royals, injecting a much needed modernisation of The Firm.”

The insider explained, "But now, William and Harry don’t even speak. Before, they always ­celebrated major milestones together but there will be no transatlantic call between the two on Harry’s big day.”

Last week, the Spare author expressed excitement for his 40th birthday.

Prince Harry shared with BBC, “I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40. Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work.”

He reportedly celebrate his 40th birthday with family at his Montecito mansion.

Princess Anne channels daughter Zara Tindall's grace during major event

Princess Anne channels daughter Zara Tindall's grace during major event
New mom Deepika Padukone takes baby girl home a week after delivery

New mom Deepika Padukone takes baby girl home a week after delivery

Prince Harry, Prince William ‘celebrated major milestone’ birthday together

Prince Harry, Prince William ‘celebrated major milestone’ birthday together
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth

SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth

Royal News

SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Princess Anne channels daughter Zara Tindall's grace during major event
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Royal Family finally celebrates Prince Harry's 40th birthday amid ‘fallout’
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Prince William, Kate entrusted James Middleton over Harry for major task
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Kate Middleton's new video makes Meghan Markle 'move on' from Royal rift
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Prince William makes unexpected private visit to satisfy recent craving
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Prince Harry insists on ‘always loving’ UK despite soaring unpopularity
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Meghan Markle’s ‘noisy tantrums, angry emails’ leaked in Hollywood report
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Prince Andrew feels helpless to take big decisions for Eugenie, Beatrice
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
King Charles prepares big surprise for Prince Harry's 40th birthday
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
King Charles to utilize Princess Beatrice’s popularity for ‘cause close to heart’
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Meghan Markle finally reacts to Kate Middleton's emotional video message
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge move as Harry celebrates milestone birthday