Prince Harry, Prince William ‘celebrated major milestone’ birthday together

Prince William reportedly extended an olive branch to his younger brother Prince Harry on his 40th birthday.
On Sunday, King Charles wished “happy birthday” to the Duke of Sussex.
The royal family used to wish Sussexes on their birthdays, months after they left the palace in 2020. However, they stopped doing so after Harry and Meghan Markle made bombshell revelations about them in Oprah Winfrey interview.
A source told Mirror, "What a difference the years have brought. When Harry turned 30, it looked like nothing could come between him and his brother. Together, they were set to become the new face of the royals, injecting a much needed modernisation of The Firm.”
The insider explained, "But now, William and Harry don’t even speak. Before, they always celebrated major milestones together but there will be no transatlantic call between the two on Harry’s big day.”
Last week, the Spare author expressed excitement for his 40th birthday.
Prince Harry shared with BBC, “I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40. Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work.”
He reportedly celebrate his 40th birthday with family at his Montecito mansion.