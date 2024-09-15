Royal

Prince William and Kate Middleton have snubbed Prince Harry by entrusting James Middleton with a major task instead of Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry, who is celebrating his 40th birthday today, was once again snubbed by royal family.

The Prince of Wales asked the brother of Princess of Whales to take a prominent role in a major royal ceremony.

James reflected on a huge favour the royal couple asked him in his highly-anticipated memoir Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life.

William and Kate requested him to do a Bible reading at their wedding in 2011, when he was diagnosed with dyslexia.

As per Daily Mail, he wrote in the book, “A reading? I thought they were joking. My mind raced back to school and my stumbling, incoherent efforts to read in front of the class,” adding, “What were they thinking?”

Even though reading was his least “favourite occupation” James decided to take the take and said, “if that was what my sister and William wanted, then of course I’d do my best not to let them down.”

At that time he didn’t know “whether to be honoured or appalled”

James received help from voice coach Anthony Gordon Lennox and worked on his vocals for months for the big ceremony.

Prince William, Kate entrusted James Middleton over Harry for major task

Royal News

Kate Middleton's new video makes Meghan Markle 'move on' from Royal rift
Prince William makes unexpected private visit to satisfy recent craving
Prince Harry insists on ‘always loving’ UK despite soaring unpopularity
Meghan Markle’s ‘noisy tantrums, angry emails’ leaked in Hollywood report
Prince Andrew feels helpless to take big decisions for Eugenie, Beatrice
King Charles prepares big surprise for Prince Harry's 40th birthday
King Charles to utilize Princess Beatrice’s popularity for ‘cause close to heart’
Meghan Markle finally reacts to Kate Middleton's emotional video message
Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge move as Harry celebrates milestone birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neighbors ‘fed up’ of their security
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Prince William sent last-minute ‘olive branch’ text to Prince Harry