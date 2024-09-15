Prince William, Kate entrusted James Middleton over Harry for major task

Prince William and Kate Middleton have snubbed Prince Harry by entrusting James Middleton with a major task instead of Duke of Sussex.
Prince Harry, who is celebrating his 40th birthday today, was once again snubbed by royal family.
The Prince of Wales asked the brother of Princess of Whales to take a prominent role in a major royal ceremony.
James reflected on a huge favour the royal couple asked him in his highly-anticipated memoir Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life.
William and Kate requested him to do a Bible reading at their wedding in 2011, when he was diagnosed with dyslexia.
As per Daily Mail, he wrote in the book, “A reading? I thought they were joking. My mind raced back to school and my stumbling, incoherent efforts to read in front of the class,” adding, “What were they thinking?”
Even though reading was his least “favourite occupation” James decided to take the take and said, “if that was what my sister and William wanted, then of course I’d do my best not to let them down.”
At that time he didn’t know “whether to be honoured or appalled”
James received help from voice coach Anthony Gordon Lennox and worked on his vocals for months for the big ceremony.