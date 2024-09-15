'Jigra': Alia Bhatt drops teaser of Dilijit Dosanjh and her song 'Chal Kudiye'

Trending

  by Web Desk
  September 15, 2024
Alia Bhatt has shared her collaboration with singer and actor Dilijit Dosanjh for a new track titled Chal Kudiye from her upcoming movie Jigra. 

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Gangubai Kathiawadi starlet shared a short teaser of the Chal Kudiye song. 

"It’s yours soon"#ChalKudiye @diljitdosanjh," Bhatt captioned her post


Fans are thrilled to see the duo back on screens again eight years after Udta Punjab and cannot stop obsessing over the track. 

One user in the comments section wrote," I can clearly see myself obsessing over this song." 

Another penned, " Can't wait for another kudi. First IKK kudi and now Chal Kudi." 

" A chartbuster loading. Can't wait for it," the third effused. 

The recently released trailer for Jigra featuring Alia,  Vedang Raina, and Manoj Pahwa has begin with a poignant emotional backdrop. 

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Alpha with Sharvari Wagh and has just wrapped up the Kashmir shooting sequence. 

