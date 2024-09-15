Royal

Princess Anne channels daughter Zara Tindall's grace during major event

Princess Anne made headlines with her chic look at the major event

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
Princess Anne channels daughter Zara Tindalls grace during major event
Princess Anne channels daughter Zara Tindall's grace during major event

Princess Anne took fashion inspiration from her daughter Zara Tindall at the major event.

On Friday, King Charles younger sister attended the Southampton International Boat.

The Princess, 74, donned a chic fitted navy blazer. She paired up matching straight-cut trousers for the outing and finished the look with classy black patent loafers.

Zara’s mother is the president of the Royal Yachting Association and she often advocates for marine life.

During the event, Anne greeted exhibitors and took a tour of Rustler 41MY, a motor yacht.

The yacht co-owners, Nick Offord and Adrian Jones, spoke about giving a tour to Princess.

Nick said, “It was a pleasure to show Her Royal Highness the new Rustler 41MY.”

The Princess Royal also discussed the future of marine industry with Founder Geoff Holt MBE.

“Having Her Royal Highness visit our stand is a testament to the importance of inclusion in the marine world,” Geoff noted.

She finished her visit to Southampton International Boat by meeting British Marine representatives and young designers.

Moreover, the monarch’s sister is the patron of the International Sheep Dog Society.

Princess Anne channels daughter Zara Tindall's grace during major event

Princess Anne channels daughter Zara Tindall's grace during major event
New mom Deepika Padukone takes baby girl home a week after delivery

New mom Deepika Padukone takes baby girl home a week after delivery

Prince Harry, Prince William ‘celebrated major milestone’ birthday together

Prince Harry, Prince William ‘celebrated major milestone’ birthday together
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth

SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth

Royal News

SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Prince Harry, Prince William ‘celebrated major milestone’ birthday together
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Royal Family finally celebrated Prince Harry's 40th birthday amid ‘fallout’
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Prince William, Kate entrusted James Middleton over Harry for major task
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Kate Middleton's new video makes Meghan Markle 'move on' from Royal rift
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Prince William makes unexpected private visit to satisfy recent craving
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Prince Harry insists on ‘always loving’ UK despite soaring unpopularity
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Meghan Markle’s ‘noisy tantrums, angry emails’ leaked in Hollywood report
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Prince Andrew feels helpless to take big decisions for Eugenie, Beatrice
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
King Charles prepares big surprise for Prince Harry's 40th birthday
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
King Charles to utilize Princess Beatrice’s popularity for ‘cause close to heart’
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Meghan Markle finally reacts to Kate Middleton's emotional video message
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge move as Harry celebrates milestone birthday