Princess Anne channels daughter Zara Tindall's grace during major event

Princess Anne took fashion inspiration from her daughter Zara Tindall at the major event.
On Friday, King Charles younger sister attended the Southampton International Boat.
The Princess, 74, donned a chic fitted navy blazer. She paired up matching straight-cut trousers for the outing and finished the look with classy black patent loafers.
Zara’s mother is the president of the Royal Yachting Association and she often advocates for marine life.
During the event, Anne greeted exhibitors and took a tour of Rustler 41MY, a motor yacht.
The yacht co-owners, Nick Offord and Adrian Jones, spoke about giving a tour to Princess.
Nick said, “It was a pleasure to show Her Royal Highness the new Rustler 41MY.”
The Princess Royal also discussed the future of marine industry with Founder Geoff Holt MBE.
“Having Her Royal Highness visit our stand is a testament to the importance of inclusion in the marine world,” Geoff noted.
She finished her visit to Southampton International Boat by meeting British Marine representatives and young designers.
Moreover, the monarch’s sister is the patron of the International Sheep Dog Society.