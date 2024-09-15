Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage

Beyoncé’s zero nomination at the Country Music Associations Awards has been making headlines for the past few days, raising questions on why her recent album Cowboy Charter could not bag even a single nomination from the association.
During a recent interview with TMZ, the singer’s father, Mathew Knowles, alleged “racism” as the factor behind snubbing his precious daughter from the CMAs.
"There's more white people in America, and unfortunately they don't vote based on ability and achievements; it's still sometimes a white and black thing,” noted Knowles as he expressed that the news did not surprise him even a bit.
In response to the shutout, a wave of backlash from Beyoncé’s furious fans is now directed at the CMAs.
"Beyoncé is still dominating the conversation around the CMAs despite them trying to exclude her,” wrote one, while another expressed, "Beyoncé deserved better.”
The third admirer said, “No one in the history of having a #1 album AND song has been completely snubbed at an award show. IN ANY CATEGORY,” as he pointed to the album’s history on the charts.
One more fan wrote, “I mean, who cares? She doesn’t need their validation, lmao!”
“They can keep those musty awards to themselves,” added another ardent fan of Beyonce.