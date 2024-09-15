Saleema Imtiaz landmark achievement: Joins ICC as Pakistan's first female umpire

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) umpire, Saleema Imtiaz, is all set to make history as the first female Pakistani umpire of the International Cricket Council (ICC).
According to Geo Super, PCB on Sunday, September 15, announced the nomination of Saleema for the ICC International Panel of Development Umpire.
It is a historic moment for Pakistan, as after this nomination, the 52-year-old qualified to become part of the women's bilateral international matches and ICC Women's Events.
PCB said in a press release, “With her nomination to the ICC International Panel, Saleema Imtiaz not only breaks barriers but also sets an inspiring precedent for the next generation of female cricket professionals.”
Moreover, Saleema also expressed her gratitude after achieving one of the biggest milestones of her career, saying, "I am beyond thrilled to join the ICC International Panel of Development Umpires. I owe immense gratitude to the PCB for the invaluable opportunities that paved the way for this achievement.”
She noted, “This moment reflects the growing influence of women in cricket and the PCB’s commitment to fostering that development."
Saleema, who is also the mother of international player Kainat Imtiaz, began her umpiring career with the PCB Umpire Panel in 2008.
Saleema has till now officiated the 2022 and 2024 Asian Cricket Council Women’s T20 Asia Cup, the 2023 ACC Emerging Women’s Cup in Hong Kong, and the ACC Women’s Premier Cup 2024 in Kuala Lumpur.